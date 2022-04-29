Simon Has Two Hits in 3-1 Loss on Friday

Brooklyn, New York - Ronny Simon had two hits for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-6) who dropped the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday night to the Brooklyn Cyclones (10-9), 3-1. The series continues Saturday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hot Rods jumped out to a first-inning lead against Cyclones starter Oscar Rojas. Osleivis Basabe led off the game with a double to left and went to third when Pedro Martinez grounded out to second. Diego Infante plated the first run of the game with an infield single to short, hitting a chopper over Wilmer Reyes with the infield in, giving BG a 1-0 lead.

The Cyclones brought home two runs in the bottom of the first against Hot Rods starter Mason Montgomery, taking a 2-1 advantage. Brooklyn added a run in the fifth, taking a 3-1 edge and that's all they'd need. The Hot Rods loaded the bases in the seventh, but a double play ended any hope of a rally as the Cyclones evened the series.

Montgomery (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Graeme Stinson worked 1.2 innings out of the bullpen without allowing a run, holding Brooklyn to one hit and two walks with three strikeouts. Matthew Peguero took the final two innings of relief, allowing a hit and two walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless appearance.

Notes: Montgomery's 4.1 innings of work set a new career-high for the lefty... Simon had his fifth multi-hit game of the season... Infante also had his fourth multi-hit effort of the year... Simon has a team-leading seven-game hit streak... Driscoll extended his hit streak to six games... Matthew Dyer pinch-hit for Garrett Hiott in the seventh inning of Friday's game... The series is ties 2-2... BG is 0-2 in games decided by two runs this season... Hot Rods starters are 2-4 when taking the decision in 2022... The Hot Rods and Cyclones play game five of the series on Friday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch... Bowling Green will send RH Nathan Wiles (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Brooklyn's RH Garrison Bryant (1-0, 6.39)... Fans can listen in to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods Pregame Show at 5:45 PM... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

