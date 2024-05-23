Hot Rods' Comeback Falls Short 3-2 in Extra-Innings Thriller

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Trevor Martin whiffed a career-high 11 batters and Brock Jones launched his fifth long ball of the season, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (22-20) fell 3-2 in extra-innings to the Winston-Salem Dash (21-21) on Thursday at Truist Stadium.

Bowling Green scored first in the top of the second off Dash starter Peyton Pallette. Jones lined a solo home run to right to put Bowling Green ahead, 1-0.

Winston-Salem responded in the bottom of the fifth against Martin. Jordan Sprinkle reached on a throwing error from Hunter Haas and Samuel Zavala launched a homer to right field, plating two and making it a 2-1 Dash advantage.

Hot Rods rallied in the top of the ninth off Dash reliever Shane Murphy. Cooper Kinney singled and Jones reached via the fielder's choice placing runners at the corners. Jhon Diaz singled to center, scoring Kinney, tying the game at 2-2.

In the top of the 10 th inning, Bowling Green loaded the bases, but couldn't bring in any runs, giving the Dash a chance in the bottom half. Winston-Salem struck quickly against Hot Rods reliever Jeff Hakanson. Chris Lanzilli was the placed runner on second. Sprinkle bunted down the first base line, Tre' Morgan fielded and his throw to third snuck past Haas, leading to an obstruction call ending the game in a 3-2 win for the Dash.

Zach Franklin (1-2) earns his first victory of the year after 1.0 inning of work. Hakanson (1-1) was handed his first loss of the year allowing one unearned run on no hits.

The Hot Rods and Dash return to action tomorrow at Truist Field with first pitch set for 6:00 pm CT. RHP Yoniel Curet (1-5, 4.46) will take the mound for Bowling Green and will face Winston-Salem RHP Juan Carella (2-2, 3.18) for game four of the six-game set.

