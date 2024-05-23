Schweitzer Shuts Down Hot Rods, Dash Win, 4-1

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Behind seven innings of one-run ball from Tyler Schweitzer, the Winston-Salem Dash took down the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 4-1, in game two on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 2,068 fans.

After using five arms on Tuesday night, Winston-Salem (20-21) needed length from its starter Tyler Schweitzer and got it from the southpaw. Schweitzer worked two quick innings and the Dash offense repaid him in the bottom of the second.

Colby Smelley singled to lead off the inning and Jordan Sprinkle drove him home on a RBI double off the wall in centerfield, giving Winston-Salem an early 1-0 lead.

The Dash lead was short lived. In the third, Cooper Kinney got Bowling Green (22-19) on the board on a solo home run to right-center, tying the game at one. After the home run, Schweitzer responded on the mound. The lefty retired the next 11 batters he saw, keeping the game tied at one going to the bottom of the sixth.

With Schweitzer dominating, the Dash offense woke up in the bottom of the sixth. Shawn Goosenberg wasted no time smacking the first pitch he saw from Hot Rods starter, Duncan Davitt, onto the berm in left field, moving the Dash back in front, 2-1. Winston-Salem was not done there. With a runner at first and two outs, Sprinkle delivered again, smacking a RBI triple to right-center, doubling the Dash's advantage, 3-1.

The southpaw came back out for the seventh with a two-run lead and sat down Bowling Green in order, striking out his final batter to end the night. Schweitzer finished the night going a career long seven innings, allowing only one run on three hits, and striking out seven.

After Schweitzer departed, Johnny Ray worked a clean eighth inning, and the Dash added insurance in the bottom half of the inning. After Sprinkle walked and moved into scoring position, Eddie Park singled home the Dash's fourth run, taking a 4-1 lead to the ninth.

The Dash brought in Max Roberts in the save opportunity in the ninth, and after a leadoff double by Tre Morgan, Roberts dialed in, punching out the next two batters and getting Brock Jones to bounce out to finish off the 4-1 victory for Winston-Salem.

Schweitzer picked up the win to improve to 3-2 while Davitt was tabbed with the loss dropping to 3-3 with Roberts getting his first save of the season.

With the series tied at one, the Dash and Hot Rods meet for game three on Thursday evening. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

