Thursday's Contest vs Asheville Postponed

May 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Thursday's game against the Asheville Tourists was postponed due to storms.

It will be made up in a doubleheader on Friday with the first game starting at 5pm. The second game will follow roughly 30 minutes after but will be no earlier than 7pm. Tickets for Friday's game will be good for both ends of the doubleheader.

Fans with tickets for Thursday's game can exchange them at the ticket office for another game this season. An upgrade is required for the concert dates and July 3rd game.

