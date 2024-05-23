Renegades Victorious Over Cyclones

May 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - In two-time MLB batting champion DJ LeMahieu's second rehab game with the Hudson Valley Renegades, the offense exploded for 18 hits in a 16-3 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night. The team's 18 hits was the second-highest tally for the Renegades in a game this season.

LeMahieu went 1-for 4 with a double and run scored, getting a five-run first inning started for the Renegades. Minor League rehabber Jorbit Vivas had five hits and drove in five runs, while Omar Martinez was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and five RBIs. Four Renegades had multi-hit games.

After the LeMahieu double in the first, Vivas and Jesus Rodriguez both walked. Jace Avina notched his South Atlantic League-leading 13th double of the year, scoring LeMahieu and Vivas. Martinez then launched a towering three-run home run to right, making it 5-0 Hudson Valley in the first.

Nick Lorusso got a run back for the Cyclones with a solo shot in the first. It was his first of two solo home runs on the night.

In the third, Vivas singled, and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Martinez. Brooklyn was able to answer in the bottom of the third when Nick Morabito walked against Sebastian Keane, Junior Tilien knocked him in with an RBI double.

In the fourth, Cole Gabrielson led off the fourth with a bunt single, and Kyle Battle walked. The two runners scored on an RBI single by Vivas to make it 8-2.

Avina led off the fifth with a single, and Martinez doubled to drive him in. Gabrielson followed that up with an RBI double of his own to extend the lead to 10-2. Gabrielson was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Lorusso added his solo home run for Brooklyn in the bottom of the fifth, but that was the last tally of the game for the Cyclones.

A Vivas double and Avina RBI single in the sixth further extended the lead to 11-3. Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

In the seventh, Vivas knocked in Kiko Romero with a single, before Rodriguez later added an RBI single, driving in Kyle Battle and Jared Serna to make it 14-3.

Vivas drove in two more runs in the ninth with an RBI single, scoring Serna and Battle to bring the game to 16-3.

Following a six-strikeout performance in five innings from Keane (3-3), Steven Fulgencio and Mason Vinyard combined for four scoreless frames out of the bullpen, allowing just one combined hit to close out the win.

Hudson Valley will look for their second consecutive win over Brooklyn on Friday night at 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Southpaw Kyle Carr will go for the Renegades (0-2. 6.49), while Douglas Orellana will go for the Cyclones (0-0, 1.23).

