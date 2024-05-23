BlueClaws Blanked for Second Straight Day, 4-0 on Thursday

May 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws were shutout for the second straight game, falling 4-0 on Thursday at Aberdeen.

IronBirds starter Levi Wells threw four scoreless innings and Preston Johnson threw 3.2 scoreless to earn the win.

Aberdeen scored twice in the first off Estibenzon Jimenez, taking the lead on an RBI triple from Tavian Josenerger. Matt Etzel's fielder's choice groundout made it 2-0.

They added two more in the fourth on an Etzel solo homer and fifth on an RBI single from Mac Horvath to open a 4-0 lead.

Jimenez (2-6) was charged with all four runs over 4.2 innings. Andrew Walling threw 1.1 scoreless innings while Charles King and Daniel Harper each threw a scoreless inning in relief.

Justin Crawford had two hits for the second straight game for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws (23-19) have dropped two straight after their three-game winning streak. They are one game behind first place Greensboro in the SAL North.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Eiberson Castellano starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.