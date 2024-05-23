Grasshoppers Take Game Three, 5-3, against the Drive

May 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive, 5-3 on Thursday, May 23. The Grasshoppers improved to 24-18 while the Drive fell to 19-23. Greenville outhit Greensboro 7-6 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Outfielder Hudson Head led the Grasshoppers offense going 1-3 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan, Termarr Johnson, Charles McAdoo, Mitch Jebb, and Maikol Escotto.

Leading at the dish for the Drive was infielder Ahbram Liendo as he went 3-5 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Bryan Gonzalez followed close behind as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Hits for the Drive were also recorded by Miguel Ugueto and Karson Simas.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up four hits, two earned runs, and three free bases on five innings of work. Barco recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-1 on the season. Jaden Woods (3) and Luis Peralta (2) both tallied a hold while Darvin Garcia recorded his second save of the season.

Starting on the mound for the Drive was right-handed pitcher Juan Daniel Encarnacion as he recorded five strikeouts and gave up five hits, three warned runs, and one walk on five innings of work. Encarnacion took the loss for the Drive and fell to 2-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its homestand against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Friday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. for FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255 %20268-2255).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.