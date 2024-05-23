Offense Cooled as Drive Fall 5-3 to Greensboro

After two high-flying offensive performances in the previous two contests, the Greenville Drive (19-23) bats would only muster three runs as the Greensboro Grasshoppers (24-18) responded to back-to-back defeats, taking down the Drive, 5-3.

After recording 27 hits over the last two games, the Drive would muster up seven hits on the night; three coming off the bat of Ahbram Liendo who added a double and an RBI.

Greenville nearly found another big first inning on Wednesday as Liendo's double came on the first pitch of the game. Kristian Campbell and Allan Castro each drew walks, loading the bases with no outs. The would only walk away with one run however as Miguel Ugueto hit a sac-fly while Ronald Rosario and Tyler Miller struck out and lined out respectively.

Campbell's walk extended his on-base streak to 27, eight games shy of tying the Drive record of 35 held by Mookie Betts and Bryce Brantz.

This time it would be Greensboro who chipped in a big inning in the early going as they scratched across three in the bottom of the first.

Jack Brannigan knocked a line drive single and made it to second on a wild pitch, setting up Termarr Johnson's soft line drive RBI-single to right field. One pitch later Hudson Head would blast a high homer over the right field seats for a 3-1 lead.

After a dicey first inning, 'Hoppers starter Hunter Barco found a rhythm, though he'd give up a pair of singles in the second, he pitched back-to-back three-up, three-down innings in the third and fourth before giving up one final hit in the fifth. He'd allow Kristian Campbell's sac-fly in that inning, cutting the lead to 3-2.

Juan Daniel Encarnacion went five innings for the Drive on Thursday, marking the third straight game he's done so, and the fourth time in his last five starts. The 'Hoppers would make him work however, as tossed 83 pitches, the most in an outing so far this season for the righty.

Ultimately he'd allow five hits, three runs, and pick up five strikeouts on the night.

The Drive had their chances in the remaining frames as a Miguel Ugueto lead off triple put a man in scoring position with no outs. Luis Ravelo would later get to second on a walk and stolen base putting the Drive within striking distance. But Karson Simas would fly out to center field, stifling the Drive's opportunity.

Nathan Landry would take over for Encarnacion, pitching the sixth and the seventh to the tune of no-hits and three strikeouts before the eighth would get away from him. Back-to-back walks as well as wild pitch signaled the end of the line for Landry, as Cade Feeney was called on from the bullpen.

Charles McAdoo smacked a sac-fly to right to score Brannigan off Feeney before Mitch Jebb slapped a single and caused an errant throw on his steal attempt allowing Head to score to put Greensboro up 5-2.

Back-to-back singles in the top of the ninth gave the Drive a chance to mount a comeback. A Liendo groundout allowed Bryan Gonzalez to score from third cutting the lead to 5-3. But the 'Hoppers Darvin Garcia would pick up the save ultimately as Campbell flew out to center and Allan Castro flew out to right to end the night.

The Greenville Drive return to action Friday, May 24 for game four of the six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. The Drive lead the series, 2-1.

