Brooklyn Bested by Hudson Valley, 16-3

May 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones saw their four game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Hudson Valley Renegades on Thursday night, 16-3. The contest was aired on SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets.

It was an explosion offensively for Hudson Valley, who scored 16 runs on 18 hits, headlined by a five hit day by the minor-league rehabbing Jorbit Vivas. In addition to his five hits, Vivas knocked in 5 RBI. Not only did all nine starters reach base for the Renegades, but all nine starters also scored at least one run - with five Hudson Valley players notching multi-run games.

Hudson Valley tagged RHP Jordany Ventura right from the get-go. The Renegades put up a five spot before Brooklyn even came up to bat, punctuated by a two run double from CF Jace Avina, and three run home run from C Omar Martinez.

Brooklyn got one back in the home half, courtesy of 3B Nick Lorusso's home run over the left center field fence, good for his 5th of the year, the most amongst players on the active roster.

After Ventura faced the minimum in the second, the Renegades bats showed signs of life again in the third. Martinez collected his fourth RBI of the contest on a sacrifice fly to score 2B Jorbit Vivas.

Again, Brooklyn displayed resilience in the home half. SS Junior Tilien scorched his fourth double of the campaign, scoring CF Nick Morabito to shave the deficit to 6-2.

From there, the scales would tip further in favor of the Yankees High-A affiliate. Vivas picked up his first two of a five-RBI night thanks to a two run single - a ground ball through the middle of the infield. One inning later, a pair of RBI doubles from Martinez and RF Cole Gabrielson put the Renegades firmly on top, 10-2.

Brooklyn wasn't done offensively though, as Lorusso would clobber his second home run of the night - a solo shot in the fifth. The long ball marked his sixth of the campaign, and second multi-homer contest of the season.

Unfortunately for the Cyclones, the visiting team proceeded to get the run right back one inning later. Avina knocked in another, bringing home Vivas on an RBI single.

Hudson Valley came back for more in the seventh. Vivas singled home 1B Kiko Romero to push the lead to 12-3, and DH Jesus Rodriguez followed suit with an RBI single of his own to plate SS Jared Serna.

Finally in the ninth, the Renegades put the finishing touch on their scoring, as Vivas collected his fifth hit - and sixth trip to the bases - on an RBI single through the middle.

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley will take the field again on Friday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch from Coney Island is slated for 7:00 p.m. RHP Douglas Orellana (0-0, 1.23 ERA) will look to continue his stellar start, where he'll oppose LHP Kyle Carr (0-2, 6.49 ERA).

