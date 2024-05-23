Winston-Salem Walks-off Bowling Green, 3-2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After Winston-Salem saw a one-run lead slip late, an error in the bottom of the 10th inning by Bowling Green lifted the Winston-Salem Dash to victory, 3-2, over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Thursday night at Truist Stadium in front of 2,821 fans.

Bowling Green (22-20) struck first in the top of the second inning on a solo home run from Brock Jones, but Winston-Salem (21-21) starter, Peyton Pallette, made sure that was the only blemish on the night. Pallette after the homer got through four innings, punching out six and turned the ball over to Shane Murphy in the fifth with the Dash trailing, 1-0.

Murphy continued his dominance on the year sitting down Bowling Green in order in the top of the fifth, and in the bottom of the frame, the Dash broke through.

Bowling Green starter, Trevor Martin, through four innings had only allowed two baserunners to reach. After an error by Hot Rods third baseman, Hunter Haas, allowed a man to reach, Zavala made the visitors pay. On a full count, Zavala blasted a two-run home run to right-center moving the Dash in front, 2-1.

With Winston-Salem leading heading to the sixth, Murphy continued to roll. Across the next three innings, the southpaw only allowed two runners to reach, keeping the one-run lead in-tact heading to the ninth inning.

The lefty stayed out for the ninth inning trying to finish off the win, but with two outs and a runner at third, Jhon Diaz tied the game on a broken bat single. Bowling Green then loaded the bases, but Murphy punched out Ryan Spikes keeping the game tied at two. Winston-Salem could not push across a run in the bottom of the ninth, and the two sides went to extras.

Bowling Green loaded the bases with one out in the tenth, but Zach Franklin escaped the jam, keeping the game tied. In the bottom of the frame with Chris Lanzilli starting on second base, Jordan Sprinkle dropped down a bunt up the first base line that saw Hot Rods first baseman, Tre Morgan, sail a throw to third trying to cut down Lanzilli, allowing the runner to come home and the Dash walk-off the Hot Rods, 3-2, in 10 innings.

Franklin picked up his first win on the year while Jeff Hakanson was given the loss for Bowling Green. The Dash now lead the six-game series, 2-1.

Game four between Winston-Salem and Bowling Green is on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

