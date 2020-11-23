Honkers Unmask Full 2021 Schedule

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The hunt for a league-leading sixth Northwoods League championship begins on Memorial Day as the Rochester Honkers have revealed their 2021 summer schedule, featuring a June 1st home opener and a full, 72-game slate over the 11-week season.

At this time, all 22 Northwoods League teams have committed to play after a 2020 campaign that saw five members sit out, a sign of confidence that relative normalcy could be achieved at NWL ballparks by the time May 31st rolls around.

"We're extremely excited to bring affordable family fun back to Rochester for the 28th season of Rochester Honkers baseball," general manager Jeremy Aagard said. "Returning to the league-standard 72-game schedule will allow us to open our gates to more people for more games than in 2020, and we couldn't be more thrilled to continue to provide a great experience at the ballpark for families and baseball fans alike."

The Honkers will host 36 games at Mayo Field with a heavy emphasis on home games in the month of June, totaling 17 in the first month of the season. The home schedule kicks off with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Eau Claire Express on June 1st. Seven of the team's first nine games will be played at home.

As a result, the Honkers will serve as road warriors late in the season, playing just four times at Mayo Field in the month of August. Rochester will spend only one of its last 10 days of the season at home. The Northwoods League regular season concludes on August 14, with the divisional playoffs and championship series taking place in the subsequent six days.

Nine teams will come to Mayo Field in 2021, totaling five more than in 2020. Honkers fans will recognize the likes of the Mankato MoonDogs, St. Cloud Rox, Waterloo Bucks and Willmar Stingers from the teams' competition in the Minnesota-Iowa Pod throughout the 2020 summer. In 2021, the Honkers will also host the Bismarck Larks, Duluth Huskies, Eau Claire Express, La Crosse Loggers and Thunder Bay Border Cats to round out the Great Plains divisional slate. Rochester will play each team eight times total.

The Honkers season tickets, flex plans and single game tickets for the 2021 season are on sale now! The 2021 Honkers promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

