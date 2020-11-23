Full 2021 Schedule Unveiled

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers, proud members of the Northwoods League, unveiled their 2021 schedule today in preparation of their 19th season of play in the summer collegiate circuit.

The 2021 slate features a return of all 22 members of the Northwoods League and a full 72-game schedule, including 36 home games at the friendly confines of Copeland Park & Events Center.

Following a two-game road trip to Mankato, MN to open the 2021 campaign, the Lumbermen will host the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday, June 2 for the 2021 home opener at 6:35 pm.

The Northwoods season will return to its traditional two-half format with the first half of games concluding on Monday, July 5 and the second half beginning the next day on Tuesday, July 6.Â Winning either half secures a spot in the 2021 post-season which will also bring in wild card qualifiers as well.Â The 2021 post-season will commence on Sunday, August 15 with a best-of-three divisional series followed by a one-game divisional championship with the winners of the Great Plains and Great Lakes divisions moving on to meet for a one-game, winner take all NWL Championship.

La Crosse, which was awarded the rights to host the 2020 NWL Showcase event, has once again secured that privilege and will host the top prospects from the entire league on Tuesday, August 3 at Copeland Park & Events Center.Â The annual event brings together 100 of the Northwoods League's top prospects to form four teams for a day of scouting workouts and doubleheader action.

Season tickets, Kwik Trip flex plans and Kwik Trip Food & Flex Pans are on sale now by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553 or by ordering online.

