Full 2021 Schedule Unveiled

ROCHESTER, MN - The Rochester Honkers, proud members of the Northwoods League, unveiled their 2021 schedule today in preparation of their 28th season of play in the summer collegiate circuit.

The 2021 slate features a return of all 22 members of the Northwoods League and a full 72-game schedule, including 36 home games at the friendly confines of historic Mayo Field.Â Following a one-game trip to Eau Claire, Wisc. to open the 2021 campaign, the Honkers will host those same Eau Claire Express on Tuesday, June 1 for the 2021 home opener at 6:35 pm.The Northwoods season will return to its traditional two-half format with the first half of games concluding on Monday, July 5 and the second half beginning the next day on Tuesday, July 6.Â Winning either half secures a spot in the 2021 post-season which will also bring in wild card qualifiers as well.Â The 2021 post-season will commence on Sunday, August 15 with a best-of-three divisional series followed by a one-game divisional championship with the winners of the Great Plains and Great Lakes divisions moving on to meet for a one-game, winner take all NWL Championship.

The mid-summer classic will be hosted by the Mankato MoonDogs when All-Star festivities take place at ISG Field on July 19-20 in Mankato, MN and the Major League Dreams Showcase will be hosted by the La Crosse (WI) Loggers on Tuesday, August 3.

Season ticketsÂ and Kwik Trip Flex Plans are on sale now by calling the Honkers ticket office at 507-289-1170 or by ordering online.

