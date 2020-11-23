Holiday Package & Bobblehead Now Available

The Chinooks 2020 Holiday Package and bobblehead is now available for purchase. For the seventh consecutive year, the package will feature an exclusive bobblehead. This year's exclusive bobblehead features Gill participating in one of Wisconsin's favorite winter hobbies, ice fishing. The Holiday Package is $30 and includes two reserved grandstand ticket vouchers (valid for a 2021 regular season home game) and one Ice Fishing Gill bobblehead. The Ice Fishing Gill Bobblehead can also be purchased for just $20.

Holiday Packages can be purchased right here on our official team store website then either shipped to your doorstep for an additional fee, or select in office pick-up. Fans can also order by phone at 262-618-4659 and select shipping, or picked up at our office. Our office in Grafton (983 Badger Circle) is open Monday-Friday 8:30am to 5:00pm for curbside pick-up.

Start your holiday shopping with the perfect gift for the holidays, but hurry, quanities are limited and expected to sell out.

