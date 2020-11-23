Ian Unsworth Joins Growlers Broadcast Team for 2021
November 23, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
The Kalamazoo Growlers have welcomed Ian Unsworth to their broadcast booth for the 2021 season.Â Ian is currently a sophomore at Syracuse University, where he studies Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications with aspirations to be a play-by-play broadcaster. He was born in Philadelphia, and moved to Michigan with his family when he was six, settling in Ann Arbor. Ian graduated from Skyline High School in 2019. Growing up, Ian played baseball for both Skyline and Michigan Sports Academy. While Ian's ties to Michigan, especially the University of Michigan are strong, he's a Phillies fan through and through. The Growlers look forward to Ian representing them in the booth this season.
