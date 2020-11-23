Bucks Release 2021 Schedule

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League and the Waterloo Bucks announced their 2021 regular season schedule, which will feature Waterloo opening the season in Duluth against the Huskies on Monday, May 31. Following a three-game road trip, the Bucks return to the Cedar Valley to play the Rochester Honkers in the Home Opener on Thursday, June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium.

The Bucks' 27th season of play will again consist of a 72-game schedule featuring 36 home games. The final day of the first half of Northwoods League action will be July 5 when Waterloo finishes up a two-game series versus the La Crosse Loggers at home. The Bucks start the second half on the road in Mankato versus the MoonDogs on July 6. The final regular season game of the 2021 slate for Waterloo is at home on August 14 versus La Crosse.

Home game times for the 2021 season are as follows (all times Central):

Monday - Saturday games: 6:35 pm

Sunday games: 4:05 pm

Thursday, June 17: 12:05 pm

Sunday, July 4: 6:35 pm

Wednesday, July 14: 11:05 am - Game One of Split-Doubleheader

This season again features a split-doubleheader. On July 14, the Bucks will host Rochester for an 11:05 am start. At the completion of game one, the stadium will be cleared and reopened for game two which will begin at 6:35 pm. Both contests will be nine inning games.

The Bucks' longest homestands of the season are five-game stretches, one beginning with the Home Opener on June 3, and the other starting on July 8. As for the longest road trip, Waterloo will have an eight-game swing starting on July 22. During that trip, the Bucks will travel to St. Cloud to face the Rox for a pair of games, then to Bismarck for a four-game series versus the Larks, finishing with a pair of games at Mankato.

Breaking the regular season home schedule down by days of the week, Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will be the site of six Sunday games, six Monday games, two Tuesday games, four Wednesday games, five Thursday games, six Friday games, and seven Saturday games. The Bucks will be home for their traditional Independence Day game on Sunday, July 4 versus the Loggers.

The Bucks will play 13 games at home in the month of June, 14 games at home during the month of July, and nine games at home during the month of August. Waterloo will be the home team for 17 games in the first half of the season and 19 games in the second half.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

