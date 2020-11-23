Larks Toy Drive Set

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks baseball team, North American Coal and the Salvation Army are working together to collect donations in a fun Christmassy way.

On Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. the Larks are hosting a donation-drive-thru in Municipal Ballpark's parking lot. To enter, you must donate a toy to the Salvation Army. Those toys will go to local families who would not otherwise be able to afford Christmas Presents. Monetary donations are also accepted.

The drive-thru will have multiple stations including hot chocolate, candy, mistletoe, bellringing, snowballs, and a gift station. It will have festive Christmas decorations throughout. The event will be safe and socially distant. Participants will not leave their cars.

Participants will also receive a limited-edition Larks scarf as a gift for their donations. Only 500 scarves are available.

"North American Coal is honored to be partnering with the Bismarck Larks to raise money and toys for kids for Christmas," said David Straley, North American Coal's external affairs director. "I know that the twelve hundred miners that live, work and play in the community will be proud to help neighboring families and kids during the Christmas Season. These are our people, our neighbors, our families and our friends. This event is another example of how coal is important to our communities."

You can find a list of requested toys to donate here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/11/Gfit-Ideas.pdf

"It's our mission to give the gift of fun to everyone all year long," said John Bollinger, Larks chief experience officer. "That means not just during the summer and not just to those who can afford it. Plus, we love Christmas and we want everyone to be able to enjoy it."

