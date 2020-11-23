Northwoods League Announces 2021 Season Schedule

Eau Claire, Wis. - The Northwoods League announced today the game schedule for the 2021 season. The Eau Claire Express will begin their 16th season at home on Monday, May 31st for one game against the Rochester Honkers before hitting the road. The Express will then return home to host the Mankato Moondogs on Friday, June 4th. Each of the first two home games will feature a postgame fireworks display with the first pitch taking place at 7:05.

Eau Claire will play their entire 2021 regular season within the Great Plains Division, taking on opponents from both the Great Plains East and West. The 72-game regular season will conclude on Sunday, August 14th, with the Express on the road versus Willmar Stingers. However, the final regular-season home game will be played at Carson Park as the Express welcome the Waterloo Bucks for a 2:05 matinee.

The league will feature two scouting events for the players again this season with the All-Star Game taking place Tuesday, July 20th, and will be hosted by the Mankato Moondogs. The Major League Showcase taking place on Tuesday, August 3rd, at the Copeland Park in La Crosse, Wis.

The Express regular-season schedule notably includes six Friday home games, all slated to feature fireworks, and five Saturday home games. The Eau Claire Express will host the Willmar Stingers on the Fourth of July, starting at 5:35, preceding the City of Eau Claire's fireworks show at the park. Figuring to return in 2021 are the ever-exciting ZOOperstars!, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Something Ridiculous, and numerous other acts and giveaways. The entire Eau Claire Express promotional schedule will be released this spring.

Eau Claire's home schedule will feature start times detailed below.

Sunday Home Games - 2:05 p.m.

Exception:

July 4- 5:35 p.m.

Monday - Thursday Home Games - 6:35 p.m.

Exception:

May 31- 7:05 p.m.

June 23 - 11:35 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. (Doubleheader)

Friday Home Games - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday Home Games - 6:35 p.m.

Season tickets, group outings and Kwik Trip Round-Trip Membership plans are now on sale at the Express office. Kwik Trip Round-Trip Memberships are the best way to take in a game at Carson Park. Now including 5-game, 10-game, and full-season membership plans, with the ability to transfer dates and tickets, it is now easier than ever to find the plan that works for you. With the best games and promotions, exclusive giveaways, all-you-can-eat food and drink, and now with year-round perks, there is no better time to join the club.

Kwik Trip 5-game members will have their choice of plans, while 10-game plan membership dates include both 'Plan A' and 'Plan B' dates. The Kwik Trip Round-Trip dates are included below:

5-Game Plan A

Friday, June 4th

Friday, June 18th

Sunday, July 4th

Friday, July 16th

Friday, August 6th

5-Game Plan B

Monday, May 31th

Thursday, June 24th

Thursday, July 15th

Wednesday, August 4th

Sunday, August 8th

Kwik Trip Round-Trip Memberships are available online or by calling 715-839-7788 and start at $55. Single-game tickets and general admission tickets will go on sale at a later date.

