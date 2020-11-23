2021 Schedule Unveiled

MANKATO, MN - The Mankato MoonDogs, proud members of the Northwoods League, unveiled their 2021 schedule today in preparation of their 23rd season of play in the summer collegiate circuit.

The 2021 slate features a return of all 22 members of the Northwoods League and a full 72-game schedule, including 36 home games at the friendly confines of ISG Field.

The Dogs open the 2021 campaign at home by hosting the La Crosse Loggers on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, the first of a four-game homestand to kick-off the season.

The Northwoods season will return to its traditional two-half format with the first half of games concluding on Monday, July 5 and the second half beginning the next day on Tuesday, July 6.Â Winning either half secures a spot in the 2021 post-season which will also bring in wild card qualifiers as well.Â The 2021 post-season will commence on Sunday, August 15 with a best-of-three divisional series followed by a one-game divisional championship with the winners of the Great Plains and Great Lakes divisions moving on to meet for a one-game, winner take all NWL Championship.

Mankato, which was awarded the rights to host the 2020 All-Star Festivities, has once again secured that privilege and will host the best from the entire league over a two-day span on July 19-20.Â Monday evening will feature a Fan Fest and Home Run Derby at ISG Field followed by an All-Star Luncheon and the featured event, the All-Star Game, on Tuesday.

