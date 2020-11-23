Booyah Announce 2021 Northwoods League Schedule

Ashwaubenon, Wis.-The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the 2021 season. Following an abbreviated 2020 schedule that saw the Booyah successfully complete 24 home games without a single case of Covid-19 traced back to the facility, the team will return to playing 72 regular season games in 2021.

The schedule features games against eight different Great Lakes Division teams. Booyah opponents for 2021 are Great Lakes West rivals Fond du Lac, Lakeshore, Madison, Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Rapids. The three Great Lakes East opponents will be Battle Creek, Kokomo, and Kenosha.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 5th with the second half beginning on July 6th. The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 19-21 and will be hosted by the Mankato MoonDogs.

Highlights of the 2021 Booyah schedule include:

- A wide assortment of dates to choose from: The Booyah will play six games on Mondays; four games on Tuesdays; seven games on Wednesdays; six games on Thursdays; four games on Fridays; five games on Saturdays; and four games on Sundays.

- The final home game of the regular season will be Friday, August 13th against the Lakeshore Chinooks for the always popular "Fan Appreciation Night". First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

- The Booyah will host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wednesday, June 23rd for a day-night doubleheader at Capital Credit Union Park. Game one of the twin bill will be a 12:05 start and the night game will commence at 6:35. There will be two separate openings for the doubleheader that day.

- The Major League Dreams Showcase event, featuring the top 100 prospects in the Northwoods League as chosen by a panel of major league scouts will be held on August 3rd at Copeland Park in La Crosse. Proceeds from this marquee event support the NWL Foundation.

Booyah 5 Game Plus Legacy Memberships, season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now. Dates for memberships and half season packages will be released in December. Please call the Booyah Front Office at 920-497-7225 or stop by Capital Credit Union Park at 2231 Holmgren Way to reserve your tickets.

If you're still looking for a gift for the holidays, make sure to stop into the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park or purchase online at booyahbaseball.com. Ticket packages, new merchandise and gift cards are all available. On Thursday, December 3rd from 8:30-7pm the Fan Shop will be open extended hours and offering amazing year-end specials on all items with prices ranging between $5 and $25.

