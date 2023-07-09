Honkers Lose Game Four, Split Series in Canada

The Rochester Honkers (20-20, 2-4) dropped back to .500 on the season as they lost 10-4 vs the Thunder Bay Border Cats (19-19, 2-4) in the final game of a four game series in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The Border Cats, who lost the first two games of the series by a combined 13 runs, got the scoring started with two runs in the bottom of the third inning off of Drew Peters (San Joaquin Delta College) (0-2).

The home team would add three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to put the game out of reach. Their offensive efforts were buoyed by a two-out RBI double from Logan Johnstone (Gonzaga) in the fourth and a two-RBI single from Zane Skansi (Creighton) in the fifth inning. Peters was tagged with the loss, allowing five earned runs in 3.2 innings. Trevor Lee (Wichita State) was charged with three runs in just 0.1 innings of work.

Rochester was stymied by Jack Pineau (Creighton), as the Border Cats starter allowed just one run in 4.2 innings. Michael Pitrello (UC-Irvine) (1-0) got the win after tossing 2.1 innings in relief.

The Honkers got nine hits in the game, the same as the Border Cats. However, they offered ten walks on the mound and left 14 men on base in a disappointing loss.

Rochester kicks off a seven game home stand at Mayo Field on Mon., Jul 10 vs the Bismarck Larks. Scheduled first pitch time is 6:35 p.m.

