Express Drop Game to the Bucks

July 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Waterloo IA - The Express stopped off in Iowa to begin their series vs. the Waterloo Bucks, but had a tough beat to start the trip, losing 6-9.

The Express started Trey Felker (Montevallo) on the mound. Although tallying 3 strikeouts, he struggled to record outs, as he gave up 6 runs through 4 innings. The Bucks' bats were hot though as they scored at least 1 run in 5 consecutive innings. Their biggest inning came in the bottom of the 5th when they put up an impressive 5 runs on 5 hits.

Eau Claire made a late push, scoring 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning to put them back in contention. The 8th inning also started off promising, when Temo Becerra smacked a leadoff Home Run to kick things off. Unfortunately for the Men in Orange, they could not capitalize on this momentum and failed to score more than 1 run the rest of the game.

This loss halts the Trains' winning streak which started off at 4 in a row in the second half. They will look to get back into the W column in their next Sunday afternoon contest vs. the Bucks. First pitch will come at 2:35 pm CT, and the game will again be played in Waterloo. Tune into the action on 106.7 FM-Moose Country, or watch the game live on the Northwoods League Website.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.