Growlers Sweep Kingfish on the Road
July 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kenosha, Wisc. - In another tight ballgame, the Growlers swept the Kenosha Kingfish, taking the Sunday matinee 10-9 in ten innings.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- In their third consecutive win and fourth straight against the Kingfish, the Growlers' offense once again showed out on Sunday afternoon. For a second straight night, Henry Godbout would set the tone, hitting an RBI double down the left field line to plate the first run of the game in the first.
- In the fourth, the Growlers would bat eight, scoring four runs on just two hits, a Myles Beale bunt that resulted in an error, a sac fly from Jeter Ybarra and a sacrafice squeeze bunt from Luke Mitchell. Heading into the fifth, K-Zoo held a 5-1 lead.
- Following a solo shot from Cole Gober in the bottom of the fifth, the Growlers would start the sixth with three straight doubles by the bottom of the order in Beale, Stephan and Mitchell. Mitchell's double to right-center brought home two runs. The Growlers would have a chance to blow it wide open with bases loaded and nobody out in the inning but would only be able to score one on an RBI walk to Will Furniss.
- The extra insurance proved to be needed when the Growlers went to the pen in the bottom of the inning. Following five innings of two-run ball from Tyler Johnson, the Kingfish would bat through the order, scoring five runs on four walks and three hits including a grand slam from Camden Janik.
- On a new arm in the eighth, Janik would send another ball long gone over the left field wall, tying the game at 8-8 headed to the ninth.
- After a pair of scoreless frames in the ninth, the Growlers would score two in the tenth, the go-ahead run coming by no other than Henry Godbout. Godbout's fourth RBI of the series would be enough for K-Zoo as Carson Byers would shut it down in the tenth, just giving up a run to the given placement runner.
Kalamazoo is back on the road Monday as they take on their I-94 rival in Battle Creek. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET at C.O. Brown Stadium.
