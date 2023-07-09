Growlers Squeak Through in Game One of Series Versus Kenosha

July 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kenosha, Wisc. - The Kalamazoo Growlers took down the Kenosha Kingfish in game number one of their series at Historic Simmons, pulling through with an 8-7 victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- For a second straight game, the Growlers would come off the starting block on a mission. A pair of base hits for Jeter Ybarra and Will Furniss had two runners ins coring position in the first. Henry Godbout brought Ybarra home on a groundout to start the scoring.

- Godbout would again come through on an RBI single in the third inning before Banks Tolley sent the first pitch he saw in the fourth out of the ballpark. The solo shot makes it back-to-back nights with a home run, giving him his team-leading fifth of the year.

- Tony Stephan, after starting the 2023 season 0-11, got his first base hit in the sixth, smoking a worm-burning single into right field to score an additional two runs.

- Along with the offense, the Growlers would get a stellar outing from their starter in Adam Berghorst. The righty from Michigan State, in his second outing up against the Kingfish in just a week's time, had arguably the best outing of his entire college career. Tying a career-high seven innings, Berghorst gave up just one run on four hits while striking out one and getting seven Kingfish batters to pop out.

- The ninth inning would get wild. The Growlers added onto their lead in the top of the frame, scoring three runs after Myles Beale led off the inning with a double before Kevin Krill and Jeter Ybarra would come through with RBI singles.

- Behind a late change in the pen and a plethora of questionable calls behind home plate, the Kingfish would start a rally, scoring six runs on six hits including two long balls from Raegan Burford and Cole Gober. Jerad Berkenpas would shut it down getting a flyout from Adam Pottinger to end the game.

Kalamazoo is back in action against the Kingfish tomorrow at 2:35 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.