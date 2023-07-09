Rockers Return Home for Sunday Afternoon Matchup with Dock Spiders

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the second time in as many days Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park.

The pregame concert performed by Jeremiah Jams Band will begin at 12:00 p.m. when gates open for fans. Additionally, the first 500 fans in attendance Sunday will be part of a sunglasses giveaway.

Green Bay enters this game following a 7-3 loss to Fond du Lac Saturday night at Herr-Baker Field, in which two big three-run innings from the Dock Spiders offense paved the way for them to take down the Rockers.

Despite the loss, Blake Wilson (Kansas State) and Jayson Jones (Arkansas) each recorded three hits to lead the way offensively for Green Bay, while JoJo Jackson had the lone Rockers RBI to make it a one-run game in the seventh inning at 4-3.

AJ Anzai (Chapman) also had two hits himself to give Green Bay some late offense to keep themselves in the game down the stretch, as they finished with 12 hits in total compared to nine for the Dock Spiders.

Cooper Dossett (Arkansas) and Ty McInnes (Long Island University-Brooklyn) combined to pitch 2.2 innings of relief with four strikeouts between the two pitchers, while Michael Riley (Gateway Community College) and Nick Miller (Anderson) also pitched in the later innings for the Rockers Saturday night.

As for Sunday's pitching matchup, Green Bay will start Maddox Long (Harding) for the second time this season, after previously starting on the first game of the second half against the Lakeshore Chinooks on July 4.

In his first appearance, Long threw 3.1 innings while giving up no earned runs and striking out two batters, and only allowed three hits all game to keep his ERA at 0.00.

The Dock Spiders will turn to Justin Doyle (Stevens Institute of Technology) who will be making his eighth appearance of the season, as he has 21 strikeouts compared to 16 walks allowed while recording a 3.43 ERA in 39.1 innings pitched.

Following this Sunday afternoon contest, the Rockers will head back on the road to take on the Wausau Woodchucks Monday night at Athletic Park. First pitch from Wausau is set for 6:35 p.m.

