Rockers Walk-Off the Dock Spiders with Home Run

The Rockers won Sunday's game in walk-off fashion as they defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 10-9. Jayson Jones (Arkansas) served as the hero for Green Bay, as his solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning broke the tie to win the game.

Sunday's game was back and forth throughout the entire day, as five lead changes occurred between the two teams. Both the Rockers and Dock Spiders had four-run innings to help them achieve this.

Starting on the mound for the Rockers was Maddox Long (Harding). He made his second start of the year for Green Bay, where he allowed two earned runs across three innings on the hill.

Green Bay struck first in this ball game when right fielder Jack Holman (UCLA) and first baseman Mateo Matthews (Wagner) hit back-to-back RBI singles. The Rockers led 2-0 after the first inning.

Fond du Lac would then go to work at the plate, scoring six unanswered runs across the next three innings. Two of these came in the second when Dock Spider catcher Paul Smith (Rice) hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

The Rockers would then put up six unearned runs of their own an inning later. Shortstop Cooper Kelly (Kansas) smacked his third home run of the season to bring the Rockers within two runs.

Green Bay would then put up four runs in the next inning to eventually take an 8-6 lead. Left fielder Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) had an RBI walk with the bases loaded for the first run of the frame before Kelly hit a sac fly to tie it. Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) gave the Rockers a lead with an RBI single before Blake Wilson (Kansas State) hit another sac fly for the team's eighth run.

Fond du Lac wouldn't go away, however, as they scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning. They held a 9-8 lead headed into the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Rockers were able to tie the game at nine apiece when Wilson hit his second sac fly of the day. This would be the last run scored before Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) pitched a scoreless inning in the ninth before the late-game heroics.

With the win, the Rockers are now 3-3 in the second half and trail the Madison Mallards who are in first place at 4-1.

Up next for the Rockers is another trip to Athletic Park to play the Wausau Woodchucks. This will be the team's last series of the year in Wausau, but they will host the Woodchucks in Ashwaubenon later in the week. First pitch in Monday night's game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

