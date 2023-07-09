Dock Spiders Walked Off by Rockers 10-9

July 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in action

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in action(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - With one out in the bottom of the ninth and the game tied at 9-9, Dock Spiders closer Zach Silfies (Elizabethtown) threw a fastball to Rockers pinch hitter Jayson Jones (Arkansas) that was tattooed over the right field wall for a walk off home run. It was a shootout from the start as the Rockers got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning as they scored two runs off RBI singles from Jack Holman and Mateo Matthews. The Dock Spiders countered in the top of the second, as catcher Paul Smith (Rice) launched a two-run home run over the right field wall (his first of the season) which tied the game at 2-2. In top of the fourth inning, the Dock Spiders tallied four runs as left fielder Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) laced a three-run triple that scored Paul Smith, Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) and Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) to take a 6-2 lead. The Rockers responded in the bottom of the fifth as shortstop Cooper Kelly (Kansas) cranked a two-run home run over the right field fence that trimmed the Dock Spiders lead down to 2 runs. The Rockers put up four more runs in the bottom of the six that gave them the lead, but the Dock Spiders responded in the top of the seventh as they scored three more runs led by an RBI single by Jake Surane to take a 9-8 lead. The Rockers tied the game in the bottom of the eighth as second baseman Blake Wilson (Kansas State) that brought the tying run in. Then in the ninth the home run from Jones sealed the deal for the Rockers.

Rockers closing pitcher Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) was credited with the win after going one inning as he surrendered only one hit and fanned one batter. The Dock Spiders closer Zach Silfies was tagged with the loss. The Dock Spiders drop to 15-26 on the season and 2-4 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will return home on Monday night when they start a two-game series with the Rockford Rivets. Game two of the Rockford series is on Tuesday night as it's bang for your buck night with 107.1 The Bull at Herr-Baker field. Come out and enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz Pepsi products, and 16 oz domestic beers (for those of drinking age) for $2 each. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.