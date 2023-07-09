Rafters Chew up the Pit Spitters, Get Their Biggest Win of the Season

July 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release









Wisconsin Rapids Rafters shortstop Garrett Broussard

(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters) Wisconsin Rapids Rafters shortstop Garrett Broussard(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - It was a blowout win and the biggest victory of the year for the Rafters as they took down Traverse City by a score of 16-5. They out hit the Pit Spitters 18-6.

The Pit Spitters got off on the front foot in the top of the second as Camden Traficante smashed a 2 run home run into deep left center field. It was an early 2-0 lead and the Rafters faced a deficit once again.

That all changed in the bottom of the 3rd as Bobo walked and Gurevitch was hit by a pitch. That brought up the returning Rafter, Garrett Broussard. Broussard saw the 1-2 pitch the entire way and belted a 3 run home run into left center field for his 1st home run of the season. The Rafters went up 3-2 and never looked back.

San Diego pitcher, Drake Frize, was given the nod as he went 4 innings allowing 3 hits, 2 runs, but 4 strikeouts. Sidney Ferry returned to the bullpen, adding another strikeout in 2 innings.

The 5th inning came around for Wisconsin Rapids and they really added to their lead. Back to back hits were tallied from Rivera and Bobo. Jack Gurevitch then recorded his 5th homer of the season by lacing a ball into right center field for 3 more runs to score. The Rats continued their excellent play at the plate as Creighton catcher, Hogan Helligso, hit a hard ground ball into left field to bring in Broussard and Didawick. Shortly after, David Rivera hit a high sac fly into left field for Helligso to tag up and tally the Rafters 6th run of the inning. Wisconsin Rapids totaled 6 hits and took a resounding 9-2 lead halfway through this game.

The hits continued to pile in for the Rats as Gurevitch singled to left and Conniff pulled a line drive into deep left field to bring home a racing Jack Gurevitch in from 3rd. They continued to make contact with just about everything that was thrown their way and took a 10-2 lead.

Entering the top of the 7th, Luke Hanson stepped on the mound for Wisconsin Rapids. He was making his debut at the pitcher's position for the Rats. Traverse City responded with 3 runs to make the game interesting. A walk and a hit brought up Zachary Johnson who sent a high guy ball into center field to Carey and Manelly home. Cole Prout then scored on a fielder's choice. Even though Traverse city got runs scored, Hanson did manage to record 2 strikeouts in his first appearance.

If you thought the Rafters were done crossing home plate, you would be mistaken. A couple of walks and a hit by Johnson brought Bobo up. He drove a sac fly to right field to send in Sailors. Gurevitch continued his perfect day by drilling a hit into left field to allow Johnson to score. Once again, Garret Broussard stepped up and singled in left and Rivera got home. Didawick followed it up with an RBI of his own to allow Gurevitch to score. It was truly a hit parade for Wisconsin Rapids as they totaled 5 runs and 4 hits in this inning to take a dominant 15-5 lead. Broussard capped it off with another RBI single to center in the 8th to bring in another run.

8 of the 9 Rafters in the batting order recorded at least one hit and one run. There were multiple players with at least 2 hits and it was an all around effort on this Sunday afternoon. It was the most runs and hits they have had all year and they surely needed it. A bounce back feel good type of win as they improve to 2-4 in the second half and 22-19 overall. They start a series with the Madison Mallards tomorrow night. A team who they were swept by earlier this week. The first game is at Witter Field starting at 6:05.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.