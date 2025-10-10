Hometown Heroes - Ryan Troutman, Louisville City FC: Best Western

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities. Our second nominee is Ryan Troutman, a goalkeeper for Louisville City FC and native of the city who's previously represented the University of Louisville and is now making an impact on and off the field for his hometown club.







