Hometown Heroes - Ryan Troutman, Louisville City FC: Best Western
Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities. Our second nominee is Ryan Troutman, a goalkeeper for Louisville City FC and native of the city who's previously represented the University of Louisville and is now making an impact on and off the field for his hometown club.
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2025
- Road Test in New Mexico as OCSC Continues Its Playoff Push - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Hosts Loudoun United in Regular Season Home Finale at Keyworth Stadium - Detroit City FC
- Lexington SC to Host El Paso Locomotive with a Magic Number of Eight - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Key Road Test against Lexington SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Clinch Players' Shield Versus Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Jägermeister Cup Champs Return Home for High-Stakes Rematch vs. Sacramento - Hartford Athletic
- Registration Now Open for Veterans Day Youth Camps - Sacramento Republic FC
- Clash at the Lab: United Eyes Statement Win against Orange County SC - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Announces Sellout for Fan Appreciation Night - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Called in for Argentina Clash - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Kyle Edwards Sets USL Championship Record for Goals off the Bench - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Clinch Players' Shield Versus Miami FC
- LouCity's Cruz Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for September
- LouCity to 'Keep Louisville Weird' this Saturday vs. Miami FC
- Shorthanded LouCity Nears Players' Shield with Rivalry Win Over Indy Eleven
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Indy Eleven with Players' Shield Near