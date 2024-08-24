Hoffman Has a Night, But Fort Wayne Falters

August 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, Ill. - Wyatt Hoffman homered and hit an RBI double, but the TinCaps lost to the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals affiliate), 6-4, Friday night at Dozer Park.

Peoria (28-24, 54-63) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase what was a 4-2 Fort Wayne (17-35, 45-73) lead.

Hoffman initially gave the 'Caps a 1-0 lead in the second with his double that brought in second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño, who had a three-hit game himself that included a double.

The Chiefs tied the game in the third and went ahead, 2-1, with a tally in the fifth.

The third baseman, Hoffman, knocked his first High-A homer in the sixth, a two-run go-ahead shot that plated first baseman Devin Ortiz, who had doubled.

Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) singled in center fielder Tyler Robertson in the top of the seventh to increase the TinCaps' advantage to 4-2. The 18-year-old Salas has reached base in a season-long 16 consecutive games. Like Cedeño, Robertson also recorded three hits on the night.

Right fielder Kai Murphy singled, too, as Fort Wayne held an 11-8 edge in hits.

Starting pitcher Jagger Haynes (No. 21 Padres prospect) turned in his team-leading 10th quality start of the season. The left-hander worked six innings with seven strikeouts with only one walk and four hits allowed.

Next Game: Saturday, Aug. 24 @ Peoria (8:05pm/et)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Braden Nett (No. 20 Padres prospect)

Chiefs Probable Starter: LHP Ixan Henderson

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

