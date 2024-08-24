Kernels Score 3 in 10th, Snap Dragons' Winning Streak at Nine

Dayton, Ohio -The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a 4-4 tie and defeat the Dayton Dragons 7-4 on Saturday night. The loss snapped the Dragons winning streak at nine, tied for the third longest streak of consecutive victories in franchise history.

A crowd of 8,585 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Despite the loss, the Dragons held their lead in the playoff race at four and one-half games over West Michigan. Great Lakes, which won on Saturday, is five games behind the Dragons. There are 13 games to play in the regular season.

Game Summary:

Cedar Rapids scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead. They sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning.

The Dragons started back in the bottom of the fourth. Ethan O'Donnell hit a solo home run, his ninth homer of the year and third in the last three games, to get the Dragons started. Cam Collier followed with a single, and Leo Balcazar tripled to drive Collier in and make it 4-2.

The Dragons scored again in the sixth inning on a home run to center by Collier, his fourth in the last two nights and 19th of the year, to make it 4-3.

The Dragons tied the game in the seventh when O'Donnell singled with two outs to bring in Connor Burns to second and even the score at 4-4. Neither team seriously threatened to score over the next two innings as the game went to extra innings.

The Kernels scored three runs in the top of the 10th, keyed by a two-out, two-run home run by Nate Baez to make it 7-4. The Dragons could not get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 10th.

Dayton finished with nine hits. O'Donnell was 3 for 5 with a home run and two runs batted in. Collier had two hits including a home run. Balcazar had a double and triple.

Dragons reliever Arij Fransen was outstanding as the team battled back from a 4-0 deficit. He went four shutout innings, allowing just one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (34-19, 68-51) host Cedar Rapids (25-28, 62-55) again on Saturday at 7:05 pm in the fifth game of the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Gabriel Aguilera (2-4, 4.91) will start for the Dragons against Darren Bowen (2-8, 5.81). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

