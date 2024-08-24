Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids)

Saturday, August 24, 2024 l Game # 63 (119)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (24-28, 61-55) at Dayton Dragons (34-18, 68-50)

LH Connor Prielipp (0-1, 6.10) vs. RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.83)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, four and one-half games ahead of West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with 14 games to play. Great Lakes is six games out of first.

Streaks/Trends : The Dragons have won nine straight games (longest winning streak since nine-gamer June 2-11, 2019) and have averaged 7.1 R/G during the streak, most in the MWL. They have won 13 of their last 15. They are 34-15 (.694) over their last 49 games, second to Palm Beach (Florida State League) for best record in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) during that period. They are 55-31 (.640) over their last 86 (since May 12), tied for the most wins in MiLB during that period.

Last Game: Friday : Dayton 11, Cedar Rapids 4. Cam Collier hit three home runs (left, center, and right) and drove in five runs to lead a 16-hit attack. The Dragons hit three home runs in the second inning and matched a season-high with five homers in the game. Collier became just the second Dayton player in franchise history to hit three home runs in a home game, joining Juan Francisco from 2007. Connor Burns added a three-run homer and Ethan O'Donnell also homered for the Dragons. Jose Franco allowed just one run in five innings for his first win.

Current Series (August 20-25 vs. Cedar Rapids) : Dayton is 4-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .305 batting average (40 for 131); 6.0 runs/game (24 R, 4 G); 8 home runs; 10 stolen bases; 2.75 ERA (36 IP, 11 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are: 21-8 in one-run games (15-4 at home)...19-6 at home overall in the second half...21-8 at home when scoring first.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,006), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,322).

Player Notes

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam Saturday. He has hit safely in all six games he has played in with the Dragons.

Leo Balcazar over his last 26 games: 37 for 105 (.352), 4 HR, 6 2B, 20 RBI.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 24 games: 34 for 98 (.347), 4 HR, 7 2B, 4 3B.

Jay Allen II over his last 16 games: 18 for 49 (.367), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 11 BB. Allen has broken the franchise record for hit-by-pitch in a season with 22 (previous record was 17).

Cam Collier over his last 20 games: 24 for 62 (.387), 5 HR, 21 RBI, 7 2B, 23 BB.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 7 GS, 5-0, 1.64 ERA, 38.1 IP, 19 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 38 SO. Cardona ranks second in the MWL in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (1.08), and first in opponent batting average (.197).

Simon Miller over his first 13 outings since being called up from Daytona: 22.2 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 25 SO, 1.19 ERA, 6 Sv.

Arij Fransen over his last 11 G: 1.47 ERA, 30.2 IP, 5 R.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 23 appearances since May 1. His 2.02 ERA in 2024 is fifth among MWL pitchers with 35+ IP.

Brody Jessee over his last 4 G: 9 IP, 4 H, 0 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 25 (1:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Darren Bowen (2-8, 5.81) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (2-4, 4.91)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

