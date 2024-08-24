Dayton Dragons Playoff Race Update
August 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
The Dragons are in first place in the Second Half race in the Midwest League East Division, four and one-half games ahead of second place West Michigan. Third place Great Lakes is six games behind the Dragons. There are 14 games to play (eight at Day Air Ballpark).
The Dragons will reach the playoffs if they finish first in the Second Half race. If they qualify for the playoffs, they will host the Lake County Captains in game one of the first round on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark. The first round is a best-of-three series. The winner of the first round will advance to the Midwest League Championship Series, which is also a best-of-three series. Potential home playoff dates for the Dragons in the second round are September 17 and 18.
The Dragons remaining regular season home games are August 24 and 25 (both vs. Cedar Rapids) and six big games against West Michigan, August 27-September 1.
