Rattlers Shut Out By Great Lakes, Wisconsin Held To Two Hits In 7-0 Loss

August 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, MI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were shutout by a trio of Great Lakes Loons on Saturday night at Dow Diamond. Great Lakes scored the only runs of the game when they plated seven in the fifth inning for a 7-0 victory to snap Wisconsin's brief two-game winning streak.

The Loons (62-55 overall, 28-23 second half) nearly took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Wisconsin starter Ryan Birchard had walked two and struck out two in the first four batters he faced. Sam Mongelli ripped a single to left and Josue De Paula, the runner at second tried to score. Hedbert Pérez got the ball on one hop and fired home. The throw was a little offline, but catcher Matt Wood was able to catch the ball and get a lunging tag on De Paula before he got to the plate for the final out of the inning.

Birchard worked three innings, allowed one hit, walked four, and struck out six without allowing a run. His six strikeouts matched his professional single-game high as he left the game just shy of sixty pitches over his three frames.

Great Lakes took control of the game in the bottom of the fifth against reliever Bayden Root. The Loons loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a single. Then, Kyle Nevin dribbled a single up the middle to score the first run of the game. Root hit the next batter to force in a run. He would get the first out of the inning on a grounder up the third base line that Wood pounced on and tagged the runner from third trying to score.

However, another hit batsman forced in a run. Nick Biddison was next, and he singled to left to score a run with an error on the play allowing one more run to score for a 5-0 lead. Root got the second out of the inning before Yerlin Rodriguez was called into the game.

Juan Alonso, who walked to start the inning, greeted Rodriguez with a single to left to score a run. A wild pitch from Rodriguez allowed the final run of the inning to score for the 7-0 lead.

Wisconsin (72-46, 30-22) had been held scoreless just twice this season before this game with the Loons. Wisconsin's only hits were the two-out single by Wood in the first inning and a lead-off single by Eduardo Garcia in the seventh. The Timber Rattlers had just one at bat with a runner in scoring position in the game.

Payton Martin earned the win with five scoreless innings for Great Lakes. Brandon Neeck and Carson Hobbs each worked two scoreless innings to close out the game.

The victory by the Loons clinched the season series over the Timber Rattlers and guaranteed them a split in the series at Dow Diamond. They lead the season series 7-4 with one game left between the teams.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon in Midland. Will Rudy (5-7, 4.76) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Great Lakes has named Christian Romero (3-2, 1.76) as their starting pitcher. Game time is scheduled for 12:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 11:45pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E WIS 000 000 000 - 0 2 2 GL 000 070 00x - 7 7 1

WP: Payton Martin (3-4) LP: Bayden Root (3-3)

TIME: 2:26 ATTN: 5,625

