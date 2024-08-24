Sky Carp Pull Away in 9th to Beat Cubs 6-4

August 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs led early, fell behind, and clawed back to tie Saturday night's game against the Beloit Sky Carp at Four Winds Field. However, at the end, it was Beloit pushing home a pair of runs in the 9th inning to deal the finishing blow, taking their fourth straight game this week after South Bend won the opener. Saturday finished by a final of 6-4, heading into Sunday's finale at 2:05 PM.

The game started in strong fashion for the Cubs with Jaxon Wiggins on the mound, striking out the first man that he faced. Wiggins worked a 1-2-3 1st inning, and then South Bend got him some run support. Cristian Hernandez walked to open the bottom of the 1st against starter Will Schomberg, and Brian Kalmer later drove him home on a single for a 1-0 advantage. Schomberg was able to work out of the inning though, as the Cubs stranded the bases loaded.

Beloit responded with a power packed 2nd inning, capitalizing on multiple walks and hits to score three runs. The Sky Carp added one more run in the 4th, jumping out to a 4-1 lead.

In the middle innings, South Bend got the momentum back on their side thanks to a strong effort from the bullpen. Nico Zeglin put together 2.2 shutout innings, and Luis Devers hung two zeroes of his own. That gave the energy back to the home side, and the comeback was on.

In the 7th, Hernandez doubled to reach base for the fourth time on the night, he would be on a total of five occasions later. After stealing third base, Andy Garriola drove in Hernandez via a groundout. Later, following a Pedro Ramirez walk, Edgar Alvarez knocked him in on a double over the right fielder's head. It was 4-3 heading to the 8th.

Devers worked a quick paced 8th inning, and South Bend got things tied up in the bottom of the frame. David Avitia started the inning with a double, and on Christian Olivo's first Midwest League hit, a sinking single into right-center field, the game was tied at 4-4.

South Bend had a chance to take the lead, but right-hander Josh White got out of the 8th from a bases loaded jam. In the 9th, a triple by Brett Roberts gave Beloit one last lead, and they added an insurance tally to go up 6-4, closing things out for the evening.

Beloit has won four straight this week after South Bend won the opener on Tuesday, and the Cubs will have a chance to book-end the series with a victory on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Erian Rodriguez gets the start, as the second to last home series of the season concludes.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.