Chiefs Rally Past TinCaps, Win Sixth Straight

August 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs racked up another come-from-behind win this week, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh on Friday to emerge a 6-4 victor over the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Peoria trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases with just one out. Brayden Jobert singled for one of his two hits on Friday. Then, after a Graysen Tarlow walk, Brody Moore singled to load the bases. Chase Davis appeared to ground out for the second out of the inning, but a missed catch error by pitcher Will Varmette opened the door for a big inning. With the score 4-3, Leonardo Bernal delivered again. His single into center plated Tarlow and Moore to give the Chiefs a 5-4 edge. A Darlin Moquete sac fly later capped off the inning.

Tanner Jacobson was lights out again on Friday, recording his second six-out save of the series. In two appearances against the TinCaps this week, Jacobson has punched out eight batters over four innings.

It was Fort Wayne who jumped out to an early lead in game four of this week's series. A double from Wyatt Hoffman, son of Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman, gave the TinCaps a 1-0 advantage.

In the game's middle innings, the Chiefs pulled ahead behind Moore's big night. The Peoria shortstop doubled home Jobert in the bottom of the third to tie the score, 1-1. In the fifth, Moore doubled just inside the right field line to score Michael Curialle and give the Chiefs its first lead, 2-1.

Chiefs starter Pete Hansen cruised after the second inning, even helping his own cause by picking off Kai Murphy at second base in the third. In the top of the sixth, it was Hoffman again. With Hansen up over 90 pitches, the starter stayed in the ballgame. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, and Hansen's 100th pitch of the game, Hoffman elevated a two-run homer to push Fort Wayne back in front, 3-2. Hansen departed following the long ball in favor of Roy Garcia.

Padres top prospect, 18-year-old Ethan Salas, singled home a run off of Garcia to give the TinCaps a brief 4-2 lead prior to Peoria's rally.

With tonight's win, the Chiefs moved into a tie for a second-half playoff spot with Quad Cities. As part of their season-high six game win streak, the Chiefs have rallied to win in five of the six games.

Peoria will look to extend their winning streak Saturday night at Dozer Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

