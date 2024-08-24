Loons Blank Timber Rattlers 7-0

August 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (62-55) (28-23) plated seven runs in the fifth inning, all they needed in a 7-0 shutout victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (72-46) (30-22) on a 82-degree clear Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Payton Martin went five innings, his fifth instance in his eleventh start. The right-hander permitted only two base runners. - Great Lakes gave him the run support in one big inning. Two walks and a single loaded the bases. A Kyle Nevin RBI infield single put the Loons on the board and extended his hitting streak to eight games. - Two batters hit by Wisconsin's Bayden Root, made it 3-0. Nick Biddison rocked a single to left field, scoring two, one off an error. A Juan Alonso single up the middle, made it 6-0. A Yerlin Rodriguez wild pitch brought home the seventh run. - The Loons bullpen combo of Brandon Neeck and Carson Hobbs recorded the final 12 outs. - Neeck struck out four. The left-hander's ERA is now below three, at 2.95. Hobbs stranded a runner on third, one of three for Wisconsin.

Rounding Things Out With a Dayton loss, the Loons are five games back of first with 13 games remaining.

Up Next Tomorrow, Sunday, August 25th is Lou E. Loons' Birthday. Friends from PBS Kids and all in attendance with relive the hatching day and fan-favorite moments, presented by MyMichiganHealth. Every Sunday at Dow Diamond, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases and Sunday is First Responders Day with a softball game with local first responders. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.

Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2024

