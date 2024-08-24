Carp Takes Fourth Straight Win

August 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A pair of ninth inning runs led the Sky Carp to a 6-4 victory Saturday night over the South Bend cubs.

It was the Sky Carp's fourth straight win over the Cubs after dropping the series opener on Tuesday night.

Initially it appeared as though the Carp would cruise to a win. After the Cubs scored a run in the first inning, the Carp bounced back with three runs in the top of the second. Tony Bullard hit an RBI single, while Mark Coley drove in a pair with a safety of his own to make it 3-1.

Sam Praytor brought another run home in the fourth with a single, and the game would remain 4-1 until the Cubs began their rally.

South Bend scored twice in the seventh and once in the eighth to tie the game at 4-4.

The Carp bounced back in the ninth, scoring on a Brett Roberts RBI triple and a Wilfredo Lara RBI double to make it 6-4.

Josh White came on in the bottom of the eighth to escape a bases-loaded jam, then got through the ninth to move to 2-1 on the season.

Will Schomberg got the start for the Carp and allowed just one earned run in four innings while striking out eight batters.

UPCOMING:

The Sky Carp will return home to face the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, August 27 in what is to be their final homestand of the season.

The Cubs will host the Carp again Sunday in the series finale at 1:05 p.m.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

