Hilliard, Trejo Power Isotopes to Extra-Inning Triumph

June 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 9 (13-28), Aces 8 (27-14) - Greater Nevada Field | Reno, NV

AT THE DISH: Center fielder Sam Hilliard continued his scorching hot ways with a 3-for-4 evening that included a two-run homer and two-run single ... With the game tied at 7 and two outs in the tenth inning, Alan Trejo came through with the two-run double that ended up being the deciding blow ... Trejo also had an RBI single in the fourth ... Wynton Bernard launched his third home run of the season in the sixth.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Ian Clarkin made the start and allowed four runs (two earned) in three-plus innings after walking five batters and striking out one ... The final three runs on Clarkin's book scored with Jake Bird on the hill ... Bird gave up a hit and a run of his own in three frames ... Henry Ramos tied the game in the eighth with a two-run homer off Antonio Santos ... Logan Cozart worked a scoreless ninth to keep the game tied ... Chad Smith retired all three batters he faced in the home tenth for his second save of the season.

TOPES TIDBITS: Hilliard has eight hits in his last 14 at-bats, including two doubles and five home runs ... He has 12 RBI in that span and has homered in four consecutive games for the second time in his professional career, previously accomplishing the feat from April 18-21, 2019 as a member of the Isotopes ... Albuquerque played their first extra-inning game since Sept. 1, 2019 when they fell 7-6 in 10 at Fresno ... The Topes secured their third final at-bat win of the season.

ON DECK: It will be a quick turnaround for these teams as the Isotopes wrap up their 12-game road trip with a getaway day matinee at Greater Nevada Field. RHP José Mujica (1-5, 7.31) will get the baseball for Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon while Reno is slated to start southpaw Tyler Gilbert (2-1, 5.02). First pitch is set for 1:05 PM MT (12:05 PT).

