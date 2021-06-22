Reno Aces Game Notes

Monday Night War:

The Aces dropped its first game in over a week, falling to the Isotopes, 9-8, in extra innings and snapping their seven-game winning streak.

Reno's victorious stretch was the longest of the season and biggest streak since July 23-30, 2019.

Henry Ramos drilled his second home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth, taking Antonio Santos deep for a two-run shot that knotted the game at seven.

With his single in the bottom of the ninth, Juniel Querecuto extended his hitting streak to seven and has reached base safely in 18 straight games. Since May 15, the Aces' infielder is slashing .313/.356/.425 with 25 hits, 11 RBIs and nine runs scored.

Five-Knuckle Shuffle:

Blake Lalli's squad holds a 4-1 record against the Albuquerque Isotopes in the last five contests, posting a slash line of .320/.434/.669 since June 17.

The Aces rank second in all of Minor League Baseball with 51 runs scored this series, sitting behind the Sugar Land Skeeters 54 tallies against El Paso.

Seth Beer leads all of Triple-A with his five doubles this week while Cameron Gann, Matt Gage and Sam Moll were three of 18 relievers to make three appearances.

Five platers are hitting over .300 through this series with Jamie Ritchie pacing the club with a .556 batting average to go with six runs and a trio of RBIs.

Summer Slam:

Through 18 games in June, Reno is the hottest team in all of baseball. Blake Lalli's team is leading all squads with a .328 batting average at the dish, 169 runs scored and 214 hits.

The Aces' batting average is 26 points ahead of the second-place New Hampshire Fisher Cats with a .302 average.

The team's 161 runs are also 34 tallies ahead of the second-best mark set by the Las Vegas Aviators (136).

Among players who have appeared in at least 10 games this month, Jamie Ritchie leads all of Triple-A West with a slash line of .476/.645/.595.

Seth Beer has scored a team-leading 19 runs this month while Drew Ellis and Ritchie sit right behind him with 18. Four players have registered at least 20 hits in June while eight have recorded at least 10 RBIs.

The Last Ride:

The Aces are the scariest squad after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .348 batting average, 169 hits and 33 doubles in the seventh inning or later. The team's batting average sits 87 points ahead of Durham's and Buffalo's second-place mark of .265.

With its Minor League-leading 141 runs scored in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 45 more runs than second-place Carolina Mud Cats with 96.

Reno holds the top spot in Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .308 batting average and 124 runs scored, while also being one of four teams to score 100 or more runs when behind.

Ritchie and Duzenack are Reno's best hitters in the seventh inning or later, combining for 34 hits in 75 at-bats with 22 runs scored and 25 RBIs. Bryan Holaday leads all Aces with 17 RBIs.

The Aces' 46 runs scored and .325 batting average in the seventh inning ranks first in all of MiLB.

In the eighth inning alone, the Aces lead the Minors with a .363 batting average, 65 hits, 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 56 runs scored.

Lalli's squad has crossed the plate 36 times and is hitting .356 in the ninth inning alone, the highest marks in all of professional baseball.

Stone Cold Stunner:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, serving as the only team in professional baseball with a team batting average of over .300 with a .307 mark at the dish.

The team's average at the dish sits 18 points ahead of second-place Sugar Land (.289).

Reno ranks atop the Triple-A leaderboard with 327 runs scored, scoring 53 more runs than second-place Las Vegas with 274.

Beer is atop the MiLB leaderboard with 19 doubles this season while Jamie Ritchie continues to rank second with a .563 on-base percentage and third with a .422 batting average.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, either tying the game or taking a commanding lead on 13 occasions this season. Reno boasts a 9-3 record when they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs. The Aces also scored six runs in the top of the ninth to put the contest against Salt Lake well out of reach, 12-5, on May 11.

