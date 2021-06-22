Estrada, McCarthy seal ninth-inning comeback victory

June 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (17-23) entered Monday night's game 0-18 when trailing after seven innings, but they finally changed that with a thrilling walk-off win against the Salt Lake Bees (17-23).

After outfielders Bryce Johnson and Braden Bishop set the table, shortstop Thairo Estrada launched a no-doubter over the left-field fence to tie the game at six apiece. Then with two down and Jaylin Davis on first base, first baseman Joe McCarthy sent a souring pop up into right field that was not to be caught by Bees right fielder Jon Jay. The River Cats secured their second walk-off win of the season as Davis, running on contact with two outs, easily scored the winning run from first base.

The victory was only possible because Sacramento's bullpen locked down after starter Tyler Beede allowed five runs in the first three innings. A combination of Daniel Alvarez, Jay Jackson, Gregory Santos, and Caleb Baragar didn't allow a baserunner from innings four to eight, while sidearmer Trevor Hildenberger gave up an unearned run in the ninth. Notably, Jackson needed just eight pitches to strike out two in the sixth inning while making his River Cats debut.

Right-hander Matt Frisbee will make his Sutter Health Park debut in Tuesday's series-ending matinee in a matchup against Bees lefty Dillon Peters. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The River Cats made a slew of roster moves over the past couple days, including losing a key bullpen arm to the injured list in right-hander Sam Wolff. The former Texas Rangers prospect has yet to allow a run in 8.1 innings this season while striking out 12 and walking just one.

Switch-hitting third baseman Arismendy Alcántara tied the game with a two-run shot in the second inning while batting from the left side and doubled in the eighth inning while batting from the right side. Alcántara already has four home runs in 14 games since coming off the injured list on June 3.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.