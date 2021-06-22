Isotopes Valiant Effort Falls Inches Short as Aces Take Finale

Aces 9 (28-14), Isotopes 8 (13-29) - Greater Nevada Field | Reno, NV

AT THE DISH: The Topes trailed 7-1 after five innings but scored three times in the sixth and eighth apiece and plated one in the ninth for the final of 9-8 ... Taylor Motter went 3-for-4 with an RBI and was on base four times ... Nick Longhi and Chris Rabago each had a pair of hits and runs batted in ... Greg Bird's pinch-hit two-run double in the eighth made it a 9-7 game ... Nick Longhi had an RBI double and a sacrifice fly that nearly went over the fence for a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth ... Rabago popped out with two on base to end the contest.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter José Mujica (1-6, 8.03) had a rough afternoon, giving up seven hits and seven earned runs (including three long balls) in five innings with a walk and a strikeout ... Tate Scioneaux pitched two frames and surrendered a two-run homer to Seth Beer ... Zac Rosscup was activated from the IL and worked a hitless eighth inning.

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque dropped five of six games in a series for the fourth time this season ... Of the 117 hits compiled by the Topes on this 12-game road trip, 57 of them (49%) went for extra bases (36 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs) ... Motter's three-hit game raised his season average to .314, the first time it has been over .300 all year ... The Isotopes have lost 13 of their last 17 games in Reno dating back to Sept. 1, 2018.

ON DECK: After a day off Wednesday, the Isotopes kick off a stretch of 12 home games in a 13-day span with a 6:35 PM MT first pitch against the Tacoma Rainiers (AAA Seattle) Thursday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Gates open at 5:30 and right-hander Brandon Gold (1-4, 7.71) is slated to get the baseball for Albuquerque against Rainiers LHP Ian McKinney (0-0, 16.88).

