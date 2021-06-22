Raleigh Collects Three Hits, Tacoma Defeated for Second Straight Game at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - Cal Raleigh finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and collected his team-leading 18th double, but the Tacoma Rainiers dropped their second straight game to the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday night, 15-6. Raleigh's run-scoring knock came in a 7th inning where the Rainiers rallied for three runs, but Tacoma was unable to close the gap in the late innings.

The Rainiers (22-17) took the game's first lead with a 1st inning triple from left fielder José Marmolejos that scored Raleigh. Las Vegas (20-21) scored the next four runs against Rainiers starter Logan Verrett (2-2).

Trailing by three in the 4th inning, Tacoma got within a run after center fielder Luis Liberato blasted his second home run of the series, a two-run shot that scored designated hitter José Godoy.

The Aviators built a 12-3 cushion, scoring nine total runs against Verrett in four innings, and adding three runs against both lefty Aaron Fletcher and right-hander Taylor Guerrieri.

In the 7th inning, right fielder Jarred Kelenic doubled home second baseman Jack Reinheimer for his 15th RBI of the campaign. One batter later, left fielder Eric Filia, who was a late entry into the game, grounded out to third base, allowing third baseman Ty Kelly to score. Raleigh singled home Kelenic for Tacoma's final run of the game, cutting the deficit to six.

Righty Brian Schlitter pitched a scoreless 8th inning for the Rainiers, walking a batter but striking out two.

The Rainiers and Aviators will wrap their six-game series on Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT. Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

