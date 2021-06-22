Two Pinch-Hit Homers Propel Aces to 9-8 Win over Isotopes

RENO, Nev. - Seth Beer and Christian Lopes each smacked pinch-hit home runs to lift the Aces to a 9-8 victory over Albuquerque in the series finale on Tuesday afternoon.

The duo became the first set of Aces in franchise history to slam pinch-hit home runs in the same game.

Tyler Gilbert secured his second win against the Isotopes, not allowing an earned run in 10 innings pitched this series. In today's outing, Gilbert struck out five Isotopes in five frames of work en route to the Aces' victory.

Keury Mella tossed a perfect 1.2 innings of work out of the bullpen to go along with a pair of strikeouts.

Reno's offense was highly efficient at the dish, only leaving one runner on base.

After a scoreless first inning, Albuquerque jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI double from Nick Longhi.

In the bottom of the second, Reno answered back with a two-spot on the board. Following a fielder's choice that put Matt Lipka on first, Bryan Holaday blasted a two-run shot over the left-field wall to take a 2-1 edge.

The Isotopes and the Aces were held off the scoreboard in the third frame before Reno took a 4-1 lead in the fourth. Jake McCarthy kicked off the frame by drawing a walk, only to be brought around to score on Henry Ramos' line-drive single to center. Two batters later, Holaday knocked in his third RBI of the game and increased the Aces' advantage to three.

Reno tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a pair of home runs. Christian Lopes came in to pinch-hit for Tyler Gilbert and smacked a solo shot to left field. After Jamie Ritchie singled to right, Andrew Young launched a 1-1 pitch to deep left for a two-run homer, giving the Aces their largest lead of the contest, 7-1.

Albuquerque responded with three runs in the sixth on a pair of RBI singles and a sacrifice fly, cutting the Aces' edge, 7-4.

Blake Lalli's club added two runs in the seventh to bolster their advantage to five. Following a leadoff single from Camden Duzenack, Beer ripped his first career pinch-hit home run to right, taking a 9-4 lead.

In the top of the eighth, the Isotopes pushed across three runs on a two-run single and an RBI double to slash its deficit to two, 9-7.

Kevin Ginkel came on in the ninth to shut the door and picked up his first save of the season.

Reno returns to action on Thursday against the Sacramento River Cats, with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. PT. Sunday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

