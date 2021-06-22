Reno Falls 9-8 in Extra Innings

June 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces saw their seven-game win streak snapped tonight, falling 9-8 in extra innings to the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Albuquerque jumped out to the lead, scoring first for the first time this series. The Isotopes scored three in the top of the first to take a 3-0 lead.

The Aces would pick up a run in the bottom of the second, scoring Jamie Ritchie on a sacrifice fly from Camden Duzenack to make it 3-1.

The Isotopes picked up another in the top of the fourth to make it 4-1, but Reno answered in the bottom half. Duzenack drove in the first run on a groundout to make it 4-2, before Christian Lopes scored on a fielder's choice and error to make it 4-3. Camden Duzenack finished the scoring after crossing home on yet another productive ground out.

The three-run inning included just one hit by Reno.

Albuquerque answered right back, scoring two in the top of the fifth to make it a 6-4 game.

In the bottom half of the inning, Reno scored on yet another productive out. This time, Seth Beer crossed home on a ground ball from Henry Ramos that saw Jamie Ritchie out at second. The inning ended with Reno back down by just a run at 6-5.

The Isotopes scored on a solo shot in the top of the sixth to make it 7-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Aces came back to tie it on a two-run bomb from Ramos. Ramos's second homer of the season came on the first pitch he saw, scoring Ritchie.

In extra innings, Albuquerque would score two to go up heading into the home half. Drew Ellis would score Beer on a sacrifice fly, but it would be the only run for the Aces as the team fell 9-8.

The Aces will wrap up the six-game series against the Isotopes tomorrow. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003. The radio call of the game will also be broadcast on KPLY 630AM locally, as well as online at RenoAces.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.