Vosler, Alcántara homer in series finale defeat

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats were unable to make it three in a row, losing to the visiting Salt Lake Bees in the finale to split the six-game series.

One crooked number was enough to hand Sacramento righty Matt Frisbee (1-2) the loss. Jake Gatewood doubled home two and scored on a Jo Adell sacrifice-fly to make it 3-0 in the second inning.

Sacramento third baseman Jason Vosler quickly responded, launching a solo home run into the trees on the right field berm to lead off the inning. The Bees then pulled ahead with six unanswered runs to make it 9-1.

Sacramento made things interesting with a three-run seventh inning, but a three-run ninth by Salt Lake created an insurmountable 12-4 lead.

Following the off day, left-hander Scott Kazmir (1-0, 1.74 ERA) and the River Cats will welcome the Reno Aces for the second time this season. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT) on Thursday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Salt Lake's Matt Thaiss made the most of his six hits in the series. The catcher/designated hitter had three home runs, five runs, eight RBIs, and four walks.

A day after six innings with just one unearned run, the Sacramento bullpen surrendered eight runs on six hits and three walks in four innings.

San Francisco infielder Tommy La Stella played his first rehab game since hitting the injured list on May 4, going 0-for-3 with one strikeout.

Sacramento second baseman Arismendy Alcántara lined a solo shot, and shortstop Thairo Estrada plated another two with a two-out single in the seventh. Sacramento then added a fifth run in the ninth when Justin Bour doubled, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a Braden Bishop sac-fly.

Gatewood lined his second home run of the series in the ninth off right-hander Silvino Bracho to make it 12-4. He finished the day 3-for-5 with three runs and seven RBIs.

