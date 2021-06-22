Express Rally Downs OKC in 11

The Round Rock Express overcame an early three-run deficit, and Charles Leblanc's game-winning double in the bottom of the 11th inning sent the Express to a 4-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Monday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers (20-21) scored three runs within the first three innings, but scored no runs over the final eight innings of the game. Sheldon Neuse put OKC ahead with a RBI double in the first inning, and DJ Peters swatted a two-run homer to make it 3-0 in the third inning. The Express (24-17) scored one run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to tie the game, including home runs by Curtis Terry and Carl Chester, who hit an inside-the-park home run. The Dodgers did not have a hit after the sixth inning and did not advance the automatic runner past second base in either extra inning. On a 0-2 pitch with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning, Leblanc lined a double to left field to give the Express a walk-off victory.

Of Note: -The Dodgers had their season-long five-game win streak come to an end. After getting back to .500 for the first time this season, the Dodgers are now 20-21. Over the past two seasons, the team has now dropped six straight games in which they had a chance to achieve a winning record. Even with the loss, the team is 9-3 in the last 12 road games and 8-2 in the last 10 road games.

-DJ Peters was the only Dodger to finish with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk. The home run was his second off the year with Oklahoma City and was hit off the batter's eye in center field. However, Peters was ejected in the seventh inning after arguing a called third strike.

-The Dodgers have now homered in eight straight games (13 HR) and at least once in 13 of the last 14 games (22 HR). They have hit 46 homers in their last 29 games, including 20 in the last 12 games.

-The Dodgers were limited to under four runs for just the third time in the last 22 games that went at least nine innings. The team went 5-for-37 overall and did not have a hit after the sixth inning, going 0-for-the-last-17 and 1-for-the-last-21. OKC went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and 0-for-the-last-12 with runners on base.

-Round Rock's Carl Chester hit an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning. Dodger left fielder Luke Raley never gained sight of the fly ball off Chester's bat, as the ball landed near the left corner and Chester rounded the bases. It was the second inside-the-park home run hit against OKC this year, along with Albuquerque's Danny Edgeworth on May 24.

-Reliever Darien Núñez threw three scoreless and hitless innings, keeping the game tied in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings. He held the Express 0-for-8 with three strikeouts.

-Reliever Kevin Quackenbush had his season-opening scoreless streak come to an end in the 11th inning, albeit on an unearned run since the automatic runner scored. Quackenbush had thrown 14.1 scoreless innings over his first 13 appearances of the season.

-With the loss, the Dodgers dropped to 0-2 in extra innings this season. It was also the team's second walk-off loss of 2021.

What's Next: The Dodgers finish their series in Round Rock Tuesday starting at 7:05 p.m. looking to win five of the six games at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

