Hillcats Take down Nationals

July 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats found their stride in a 7-3 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Wednesday evening.

In one of the most complete games for Lynchburg in the second half, the Hillcats picked up 11 hits without committing any errors, all while limiting the damage from the Nationals.

However, the game started out rocky as Elijah Green would greet the park with his second home run in as many days, putting Fredericksburg in front, 1-0.

Lynchburg would not stay down for long as Luis Merejo would drive home his second RBI of his Hillcats career on a double to left center. Christian Knapczyk would follow him up with a line drive single of his own, putting Lynchburg in front.

The Hillcats would continue in the fourth inning courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Barrett Riebock before Fran Alduey would rope an RBI single to center. Welbyn Francisca would close out the inning with a single of his own, making it a 5-1 lead for the Hillcats.

In the fifth, the Nationals would strike back after plating a run on a balk from Kyle Scott. Then, Green would deliver again with an RBI ground out that plated a run, cutting the deficit in half.

The momentum would not last very long as Luis Merejo would triple home Jaison Chourio with a drive into the gap. Knapczyk would follow suit with a double, marking his second RBI of his three-hit performance.

Lynchburg pitching would get the job done, combining for 14 strikeouts through three different pitchers. Jackson Humphries would tie a career high with nine through four innings of work.

Lynchburg and Fredericksburg will return to Bank of the James Stadium on Thursday night for game three at 6:30 p.m.

