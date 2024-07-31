Two-Out Offense Propels Wood Ducks Over GreenJackets

July 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: A consistent barrage of hits from the Wood Ducks seemed to only increase with two outs, as Down East clubbed 15 hits and outpaced the GreenJackets 6-2 at SRP Park.

Looking to end their skid, the GreenJackets entrusted the start to Didier Fuentes, who has been one of the most dominant starters on the roster all year long. Fuentes started off aggressively, attacking with fastballs and overmatching the Down East offense as he struck out six men in his first three innings.

The middle innings were less kind to the 'Jackets, as Fuentes ran into trouble in the 4th. With two down and a man at second, Fuentes hung a two-strike slider to Pablo Guerrero, who celebrated his 18th birthday in style by crushing a two-run blast over the concourse to give the Wood Ducks an early lead. An Esteban Mejia double and Chandler Pollard single would follow, adding an extra tally before the 4th concluded.

Augusta's offense would answer somewhat in the bottom half against starter Kyle Larsen, returning to the Wood Duck roster after over a month in the Arizona Complex League. Junior Garcia worked a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a Harry Owen double, and scored on a grounder from Luis Sanchez to get Augusta on the board before Larsen escaped the frame.

Down East would waste no time answering themselves, placing men at first and second within three batters. A fly out garnered out number two, but Julian Brock and Yeremi Cabrera each punched RBI singles through the middle to chase Fuentes from the game, handing him five earned runs and a losing decision on his way.

The GreenJackets retaliated once more in the 5th against sidearm reliever Luke Savage, who was greeted coldly with back to back doubles from Noah Williams and Willmer De La Cruz, who reached base in all 3 plate appearances in his GreenJacket debut. Augusta once again left a man in scoring position, and would not score again in the contest as Savage, Alberto Mota, and Adonis Villavicencio combined for four straight zeroes to ice the win.

Albert Rivas impressed in relief for Augusta, stranding both inherited runners left by Fuentes and working two scoreless innings of his own in his 5th appearance of the year. Giomar Diaz struck out 3 in the 8th, but had his scoreless inning streak snapped at nine when Echedry Vargas led off the 9th with his second homer in as many days, adding insurance and placing a cherry on top of the 6thconsecutive win for the Wood Ducks. All nine hitters reached base for Down East for the second consecutive game, with the Wood Ducks now having 5 long balls in two games at SRP Park this week.

Tomorrow Adam Maier returns to the mound for his first appearance in nearly six weeks to bring this franchise-long losing streak to a close. Maier will face off against fellow righty Wilian Bormie for the Wood Ducks, who will be followed by piggyback arm Kolton Curtis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, and tickets are available online at greenjacketsbaseball.com or at the box office at SRP Park.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.