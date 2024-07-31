Woodpeckers Drop Sixth Straight on Camp Day

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-55, 14-18 2nd Half) dropped their sixth straight game on Wednesday afternoon, falling to the Columbia Fireflies (52-43, 17-13) 5-2 on Camp Day at Segra Stadium.

Anderson Brito (L, 0-1) made his home debut and struck out six while touching 96 mph with his fastball. The newly minted top-ten prospect allowed a pair of runs on a Brennon McNair solo homer and Lizandro Rodriguez RBI double before departing the game in the fifth inning.

In the top of the sixth, Dawil Almonte surrendered a two-run homer to Erik Pena to right field, jumping the Columbia lead to 4-0.

Fayetteville broke up the shutout bid with a pair of RBI doubles from Waner Luciano and Cesar Hernandez in the eighth. Both sides traded runs in the ninth to cap the 5-3 final.

Rafael Rodriguez made his Fayetteville debut out of the bullpen. The 20-year-old righty out of the Dominican Republic allowed one run over three innings and struck out two.

The Woodpeckers will return to the diamond on Thursday night at 6:35 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Julio Marte and Columbia will counter with RHP Jonatan Bernal.

